UPDATE 1-Qatar records $1.5 billion budget deficit in fourth quarter, ministry says

Qatar ​recorded a budget ‌deficit of 5.3 ​billion Qatari riyals ($1.45 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2025, with total revenue amounting ‌to 51.6 billion riyals and total spending reaching 56.9 billion riyals, the finance ministry said. One of the world's top exporters of liquefied natural ‌gas (LNG), Qatar is in the midst of an economic ‌diversification strategy to ensure future sustainable revenue streams and reduce dependence on hydrocarbon income.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:24 IST
One of the world's top exporters of liquefied natural ‌gas (LNG), Qatar is in the midst of an economic ‌diversification strategy to ensure future sustainable revenue streams and reduce dependence on hydrocarbon income. Its 2026 budget projects a 5% increase in government spending from 2025, alongside ⁠modest revenue ​growth. "The fiscal ⁠stance remains consistent with a level that ensures intergenerational equity, and broadly prudent ⁠spending plans are envisaged under the 2026 budget," the International Monetary Fund said ​in its 2026 Article IV end of mission report on ⁠Thursday.

The Fund said a positive economic outlook provides an opportunity for Qatar to ⁠introduce ​a value-added tax, reorient public spending to support reforms to grow the private sector, and improve spending efficiency and transparency ⁠of domestic gas pricing. Economic growth is expected to rebound and average about ⁠4% in the ⁠medium term, the IMF said. Qatar's economy grew 2.4% in 2024.

($1 = 3.6440 Qatar riyals)

