Patrick Reed Soars in Qatar with 7-Under 65

Patrick Reed showcased his exceptional form in the Middle East on Thursday, scoring six birdies in the opening stages of the Qatar Masters. His 7-under 65 round positioned him alongside Daniel Hiller at the top of the leaderboard.

Having already claimed victory at the Dubai Desert Classic, Reed narrowly missed another win in Bahrain, elevating his standing to second place in the Race to Dubai. Initially planning to compete in Riyadh with LIV Golf, contract discrepancies led to his exit from the Saudi-backed league, also seeing Brooks Koepka's departure.

A top 10 finish in the Race to Dubai could secure Reed a full PGA Tour card for 2027. Meanwhile, golf veteran Padraig Harrington marked his 500th European Tour appearance following his opening round in Doha.

