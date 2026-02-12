Left Menu

HYDRAA reclaims govt land worth Rs 2,200 crore in Hyderabad

The multi-disciplinary state agency HYDRAA on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Khanamet here, removing encroachments and reclaiming 11 acres of government land worth Rs 2,200 crore. HYDRAA said it saved 11 acres of government land by removing encroachments besides a lake. Thus, it reclaimed government assets worth Rs 2,200 crore.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:03 IST
HYDRAA reclaims govt land worth Rs 2,200 crore in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

The multi-disciplinary state agency HYDRAA on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Khanamet here, removing encroachments and reclaiming 11 acres of government land worth Rs 2,200 crore. The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) in a post on 'X' said it took up an operation after residents there had complained to HYDRAA's public helpline about the encroachments. The HYDRAA held an inquiry on January 31 on the encroachments, which was attended by revenue officials and also the encroachers. In the meeting, the revenue officials confirmed the encroachment after going through satellite maps. The HYDRAA removed encroachments like temporary sheds and shops after giving time to the encroachers. HYDRAA said it saved 11 acres of government land by removing encroachments besides a lake. Thus, it reclaimed government assets worth Rs 2,200 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 4-UK launches public-interest, competition probe into Daily Mail-Telegraph takeover

UPDATE 4-UK launches public-interest, competition probe into Daily Mail-Tele...

 Global
2
Odisha govt inks pacts to add renewable energy capacity worth Rs 67,000 cr

Odisha govt inks pacts to add renewable energy capacity worth Rs 67,000 cr

 India
3
Air India initiates full & final settlement process in AI-171 plane crash

Air India initiates full & final settlement process in AI-171 plane crash

 India
4
W Bengal migrant killed after spat, no other motive, say Pune cops after CM Banerjee alleges hate crime

W Bengal migrant killed after spat, no other motive, say Pune cops after CM ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026