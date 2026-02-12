HYDRAA reclaims govt land worth Rs 2,200 crore in Hyderabad
The multi-disciplinary state agency HYDRAA on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Khanamet here, removing encroachments and reclaiming 11 acres of government land worth Rs 2,200 crore. HYDRAA said it saved 11 acres of government land by removing encroachments besides a lake. Thus, it reclaimed government assets worth Rs 2,200 crore.
The multi-disciplinary state agency HYDRAA on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Khanamet here, removing encroachments and reclaiming 11 acres of government land worth Rs 2,200 crore. The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) in a post on 'X' said it took up an operation after residents there had complained to HYDRAA's public helpline about the encroachments. The HYDRAA held an inquiry on January 31 on the encroachments, which was attended by revenue officials and also the encroachers. In the meeting, the revenue officials confirmed the encroachment after going through satellite maps. The HYDRAA removed encroachments like temporary sheds and shops after giving time to the encroachers. HYDRAA said it saved 11 acres of government land by removing encroachments besides a lake. Thus, it reclaimed government assets worth Rs 2,200 crore.
