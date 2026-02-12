UK and allies pledge $35 billion in further military aid to Ukraine
Updated: 12-02-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:02 IST
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 - British defence minister John Healey said that pledges from Britain and allies totalling $35 billion of military aid for Ukraine had been made on Thursday.
The pledges were made at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is comprised of 50 nations, co-chaired by Britain and Germany.
"We can save lives, we can pressure Putin and we can agree peace, but only if we step up together," Healey said at a press conference.
