UK and allies pledge $35 billion in further military aid to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 - ​British ​defence minister ‌John Healey said ​that pledges from ‌Britain and allies totalling $35 billion of military aid for Ukraine ‌had been made on ‌Thursday.

The pledges were made at a meeting of ⁠the ​Ukraine ⁠Defense Contact Group, which is comprised ⁠of 50 nations, co-chaired by Britain ​and Germany.

"We can save ⁠lives, we can pressure ⁠Putin ​and we can agree peace, but only ⁠if we step up together," ⁠Healey ⁠said at a press conference.

