NATO states pledge hundreds of millions for Ukraine weapons push, Rutte says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:52 IST
NATO ​states ‌have announced hundreds ​of millions of dollars ‌of support for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative ‌to supply Ukraine ‌with U.S. weapons, NATO Chief Mark Rutte said on ⁠Thursday. Rutte ​said ⁠he expected more pledges soon, ⁠without naming specific countries.

He did ​not give a specific ⁠figure for the support ⁠as ​he spoke at a joint press ⁠briefing with the British, German ⁠and Ukrainian ⁠defence ministers.

