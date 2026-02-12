NATO states pledge hundreds of millions for Ukraine weapons push, Rutte says

NATO ​states ‌have announced hundreds ​of millions of dollars ‌of support for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative ‌to supply Ukraine ‌with U.S. weapons, NATO Chief Mark Rutte said on ⁠Thursday. Rutte ​said ⁠he expected more pledges soon, ⁠without naming specific countries.

He did ​not give a specific ⁠figure for the support ⁠as ​he spoke at a joint press ⁠briefing with the British, German ⁠and Ukrainian ⁠defence ministers.

