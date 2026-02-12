NATO states pledge hundreds of millions for Ukraine weapons push, Rutte says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:52 IST
NATO states have announced hundreds of millions of dollars of support for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons, NATO Chief Mark Rutte said on Thursday. Rutte said he expected more pledges soon, without naming specific countries.
He did not give a specific figure for the support as he spoke at a joint press briefing with the British, German and Ukrainian defence ministers.
