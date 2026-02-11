Defence Minister Heads to Munich Security Conference Amid Global Tensions

Defence Minister Judith Collins has departed for Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, one of the world’s leading international forums on defence and geopolitical security.

Ms Collins said the conference comes at a critical time, with growing instability and heightened strategic competition shaping the global security environment.

“In a turbulent and unpredictable world, the Munich Security Conference is an important opportunity to debate key security issues that impact New Zealand,” she said.

Global Leaders Gather to Address Security Challenges

The three-day Munich Security Conference will bring together senior government officials, defence ministers and military leaders from more than 100 countries.

Discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation, collective security and the peaceful resolution of international conflicts, as wars and regional tensions continue to test the global rules-based order.

“This year the conference brings together global decision-makers and military leaders… working to bolster cooperation and collective security,” Ms Collins said.

Key Bilateral Meetings with Defence Partners

While in Munich, Ms Collins will hold a series of bilateral meetings with key defence partners, including:

United Kingdom Secretary of Defence John Healey

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

The meetings are expected to cover shared strategic priorities, defence cooperation and the evolving international security landscape.

New Zealand has long worked alongside NATO members and partners in global security efforts, including in Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic Security Interconnected

Ms Collins will also speak at a dedicated session examining the growing links between security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.

“I look forward to sharing New Zealand’s perspectives… particularly the interconnected security challenges facing both regions,” she said.

She highlighted Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and escalating strategic competition among major powers as central issues confronting the international community.

Advocating for New Zealand’s Interests

Ms Collins said New Zealand must remain actively engaged in international security discussions, particularly as a small trading nation dependent on global stability.

“As a small nation reliant on trade at the bottom of the southwest Pacific, we must take every opportunity to sit at the table and advocate for our interests and values,” she said.

Return Date

The Defence Minister is scheduled to return to New Zealand on 16 February.