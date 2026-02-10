Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will engage in critical discussions with top international leaders including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the Munich Security Conference. This forum serves as a platform for addressing global power dynamics and improving transatlantic relations.
Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, will hold significant talks with prominent leaders such as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the upcoming Munich Security Conference, according to a German official.
The Chancellor will spearhead the annual security conference with a pivotal speech focused on German foreign policy amid the complex landscape of global power politics and strained ties with the United States.
An official highlighted Merz's unwavering stance on continuing engagement with the United States, outlining his vision for revitalizing transatlantic relations at this crucial forum.
