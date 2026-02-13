Left Menu

Transrail Lighting bags orders worth Rs 2,350 cr

Transrail Lighting on Friday said it has secured new Engineering, Procurement, and Construction EPC orders worth Rs 2,350 crore in domestic market. These orders take our FY26 inflows beyond Rs 7,980 crore, Transrail Lighting MD CEO Randeep Narang said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 10:31 IST
Transrail Lighting bags orders worth Rs 2,350 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Transrail Lighting on Friday said it has secured new Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) orders worth Rs 2,350 crore in domestic market. The orders were primarily in the domestic Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment along with a civil order and select wins in poles & lighting. With these additions, the company's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have crossed Rs 7,980 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. ''The T&D order includes mainly construction of 765 kV transmission lines, along with contributions from civil and poles & lighting underscore our competitive positioning in the market. These orders take our FY26 inflows beyond Rs 7,980 crore,'' Transrail Lighting MD & CEO Randeep Narang said. The company also holds lowest bidder position for projects worth over Rs 800 crore and maintains a healthy bidding pipeline across both domestic and international markets, he said. Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 63 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gaudium IVF and Women Health to float IPO on Feb 20

Gaudium IVF and Women Health to float IPO on Feb 20

 India
2
Ireland look for inspiration from skipper Stirling to keep T20WC hopes alive

Ireland look for inspiration from skipper Stirling to keep T20WC hopes alive

 Sri Lanka
3
Himachal: Mid-day meal worker murdered in school before students

Himachal: Mid-day meal worker murdered in school before students

 India
4
Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches up 13 pc year-on-year in January at 4,49,616 units: SIAM.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches up 13 pc year-on-year in January at 4,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026