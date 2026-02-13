German foreign minister: some in NATO irritated by US remarks

​Germany's ​foreign minister said ‌on Friday ​that recent comments by ‌U.S. government representatives have caused irritation within NATO, and the Munich ‌Security Conference is an ‌opportunity to overcome differences.

"This alliance is also under pressure. There ⁠is ​alienation, there ⁠is irritation about some of ⁠the things we hear from Washington. ​We need to talk ⁠about this here together. We ⁠want ​to define our common denominators and the meaning ⁠of NATO," Johann Wadephul told German ⁠broadcaster ⁠ARD, speaking from Munich.

