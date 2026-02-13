Left Menu

German foreign minister: some in NATO irritated by US remarks

​Germany's ​foreign minister said ‌on Friday ​that recent comments by ‌U.S. government representatives have caused irritation within NATO, and the Munich ‌Security Conference is an ‌opportunity to overcome differences. "This alliance is also under pressure. There ⁠is ​alienation, there ⁠is irritation about some of ⁠the things we hear from Washington. ​We need to talk ⁠about this here together.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 13:02 IST
German foreign minister: some in NATO irritated by US remarks
  • Country:
  • Germany

​Germany's ​foreign minister said ‌on Friday ​that recent comments by ‌U.S. government representatives have caused irritation within NATO, and the Munich ‌Security Conference is an ‌opportunity to overcome differences.

"This alliance is also under pressure. There ⁠is ​alienation, there ⁠is irritation about some of ⁠the things we hear from Washington. ​We need to talk ⁠about this here together. We ⁠want ​to define our common denominators and the meaning ⁠of NATO," Johann Wadephul told German ⁠broadcaster ⁠ARD, speaking from Munich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-France-backed Eutelsat reports stronger revenue in Starlink push

UPDATE 1-France-backed Eutelsat reports stronger revenue in Starlink push

 Global
2
Fulfil promises made to Punjab, don't divert public attention: Haryana CM to AAP

Fulfil promises made to Punjab, don't divert public attention: Haryana CM to...

 India
3
Jindal Stainless, Indian Railways join hands to produce stainless steel salt containers

Jindal Stainless, Indian Railways join hands to produce stainless steel salt...

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee extends "Shubhonandan" greetings to BNP's "Tarique-Bhai," for "great victory" in Bangladesh polls

Mamata Banerjee extends "Shubhonandan" greetings to BNP's "Tarique-Bhai," fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026