Woman drug peddler held with smack worth Rs 28 lakh in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:43 IST
Police have arrested a woman allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking and recovered 140 grams of smack worth approximately Rs 28 lakh from her possession here in the district, officials said on Friday. The arrest took place on Thursday under ''Operation Savera'', a campaign aimed at curbing the smuggling of narcotic substances, Mirzapur SHO Sube Singh said. The woman, identified as Meser, a local resident was apprehended during a routine check drive near the power house on Sherpur Pello Road, he said. The police recovered 140 grams of smack, Rs 14,500 in cash and a motorcycle from her possession, Singh added. The SHO said that one accused managed to flee from the spot, and efforts are underway to nab him. A case has been registered against the woman under the NDPS Act at the Mirzapur police station. The police are also probing the forward and backward linkages of the alleged narcotics network, the SHO added. The arrested woman will be produced before the competent court after legal formalities are completed, he added.

