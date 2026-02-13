Left Menu

Shreeji Shipping Global signs pact with Karanja Terminal & Logistics to handle cargo at Karanja Creek

Effective February 10, 2026, the company has secured exclusive rights to handle dry bulk and liquid cargo at a dedicated 200-meter waterfront facility located at Karanja Creek, Raigad District, and operations are expected to start by end of March, 2026, a company statement said.

Integrated shipping and logistics solutions provider Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Karanja Terminal & Logistics to handle dry bulk and liquid cargo at a waterfront facility at Karanja Creek in Raigad District of Maharashtra. Effective February 10, 2026, the company has secured exclusive rights to handle dry bulk and liquid cargo at a dedicated 200-meter waterfront facility located at Karanja Creek, Raigad District, and operations are expected to start by end of March, 2026, a company statement said. Following its operational presence expansion across strategic locations such as Syama Prasad Mukharjee Port Trust, Kolkata, the company is now expanding its footprint into Maharashtra, one of India's strategic import and industrial cargo gateways, it added. Shreeji Shipping operates in the dry bulk and liquid cargo handling and coastal logistics segment, transporting commodities such as coal, pet coke, sulphur, clinker and other industrial commodities across India and internationally. Shreeji Shipping's terminal access at Karanja positions the company to capitalise on rising import volumes and increasing coastal cargo movements, the company said.

