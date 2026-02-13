Unlocking Rajasthan's Full Lending Potential in Priority Sectors

The state of Rajasthan is gearing up to tap into a substantial lending potential of Rs 4.88 lakh crore for priority sectors such as agriculture and MSMEs in the upcoming financial year, according to NABARD's State Focus Paper (SFP) for FY27, unveiled on Friday.

During the release event, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas highlighted that the state's 2026-27 budget emphasizes boosting household incomes and strengthening infrastructure in areas like agriculture, rural roads, and renewable energy. He urged financial entities and stakeholders to collaborate towards meeting the credit goals set forth in the SFP.

The paper reveals that the credit projections include Rs 2.24 lakh crore earmarked for agriculture and allied activities, and Rs 2.27 lakh crore designated for MSMEs, sectors integral to rural development and employment. NABARD Chief General Manager R Ravi Babu noted that the SFP assessments serve as guidelines for drawing up the annual credit plan for Rajasthan.

