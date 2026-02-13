Unlocking Rajasthan's Full Lending Potential in Priority Sectors
Rajasthan is poised to harness a lending potential of Rs 4.88 lakh crore in priority sectors like agriculture and MSMEs for FY27, as outlined by NABARD in its State Focus Paper. This initiative aims to enhance household incomes and fortify rural development by aligning financial planning with state priorities.
- Country:
- India
The state of Rajasthan is gearing up to tap into a substantial lending potential of Rs 4.88 lakh crore for priority sectors such as agriculture and MSMEs in the upcoming financial year, according to NABARD's State Focus Paper (SFP) for FY27, unveiled on Friday.
During the release event, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas highlighted that the state's 2026-27 budget emphasizes boosting household incomes and strengthening infrastructure in areas like agriculture, rural roads, and renewable energy. He urged financial entities and stakeholders to collaborate towards meeting the credit goals set forth in the SFP.
The paper reveals that the credit projections include Rs 2.24 lakh crore earmarked for agriculture and allied activities, and Rs 2.27 lakh crore designated for MSMEs, sectors integral to rural development and employment. NABARD Chief General Manager R Ravi Babu noted that the SFP assessments serve as guidelines for drawing up the annual credit plan for Rajasthan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage
PM Modi signs files to double agriculture infrastructure fund to Rs two lakh crore.
Instances of stubble burning on constant decline due to govt efforts: Agriculture minister
CSIR to host two day Innovation Conclave to boost startups, MSMEs
RBI Boosts Access to Credit for MSMEs with Revised Loan Limits