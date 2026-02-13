Left Menu

Unlocking Rajasthan's Full Lending Potential in Priority Sectors

Rajasthan is poised to harness a lending potential of Rs 4.88 lakh crore in priority sectors like agriculture and MSMEs for FY27, as outlined by NABARD in its State Focus Paper. This initiative aims to enhance household incomes and fortify rural development by aligning financial planning with state priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:31 IST
Unlocking Rajasthan's Full Lending Potential in Priority Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Rajasthan is gearing up to tap into a substantial lending potential of Rs 4.88 lakh crore for priority sectors such as agriculture and MSMEs in the upcoming financial year, according to NABARD's State Focus Paper (SFP) for FY27, unveiled on Friday.

During the release event, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas highlighted that the state's 2026-27 budget emphasizes boosting household incomes and strengthening infrastructure in areas like agriculture, rural roads, and renewable energy. He urged financial entities and stakeholders to collaborate towards meeting the credit goals set forth in the SFP.

The paper reveals that the credit projections include Rs 2.24 lakh crore earmarked for agriculture and allied activities, and Rs 2.27 lakh crore designated for MSMEs, sectors integral to rural development and employment. NABARD Chief General Manager R Ravi Babu noted that the SFP assessments serve as guidelines for drawing up the annual credit plan for Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift

Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift

 Global
2
New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

 India
3
Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

 India
4
Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026