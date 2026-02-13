We are entering Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2 with a resolve to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
We are entering Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2 with a resolve to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Seva Teerth' inauguration coincides with 95th anniversary of national capital New Delhi
ET Now Global Business Summit 2026 to be Addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior Ministers and Global Leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman, congratulates on victory in polls.
Assam: Himanta reviews Emergency Landing Facility ahead of inauguration by PM
Assam: Himanta reviews emergency landing facility ahead of inauguration by PM