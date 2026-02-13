Global Markets Waver as AI Disruption and U.S. Inflation Loom

Global shares tumbled on Friday as investors braced for significant U.S. inflation data, following a week of losses linked to concerns about tech sector margins and AI-driven market disruptions.

The Nasdaq Composite experienced its steepest drop in three weeks, and a downturn in precious metals following recent sell-offs also added to market jitters. Analysts noted a shift towards safer investments, reflecting broader economic concerns.

Meanwhile, AI-related market fears persisted, and reports about potential adjustments in U.S. tariffs added layers of complexity to the global financial landscape, against a backdrop of anticipated U.S. inflation figures.

