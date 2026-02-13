Left Menu

Global Markets Waver as AI Disruption and U.S. Inflation Loom

Global markets experienced a downturn as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data amid concerns over tech margins and AI disruption. Notable losses were recorded in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, and there was a move towards defensive market areas. Meanwhile, AI-related anxiety and tariff adjustment reports added further uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:25 IST
Global Markets Waver as AI Disruption and U.S. Inflation Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares tumbled on Friday as investors braced for significant U.S. inflation data, following a week of losses linked to concerns about tech sector margins and AI-driven market disruptions.

The Nasdaq Composite experienced its steepest drop in three weeks, and a downturn in precious metals following recent sell-offs also added to market jitters. Analysts noted a shift towards safer investments, reflecting broader economic concerns.

Meanwhile, AI-related market fears persisted, and reports about potential adjustments in U.S. tariffs added layers of complexity to the global financial landscape, against a backdrop of anticipated U.S. inflation figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift

Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift

 Global
2
New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

 India
3
Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

 India
4
Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026