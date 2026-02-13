Left Menu

UK's Strategic Arsenal Boost Amid Rising European Tensions

Britain plans to significantly increase its spending on long-range and hypersonic weapons, with over 400 million pounds allocated this year alone. Collaborating with France, Germany, and Italy, the nation aims to enhance defense strategies in response to mounting threats, highlighting the role of such weaponry in current global tensions.

UK's Strategic Arsenal Boost Amid Rising European Tensions
Britain's investment in long-range and hypersonic weapons is set to surpass 400 million pounds this fiscal year, the government announced on Friday, underscoring a collaboration with France, Germany, and Italy on missile development. The move comes as European nations bolster defenses against potential threats from Russia.

Defense Minister John Healey stressed the importance of long-range precision weapons, citing their vital role in the Ukraine conflict. "In this era of escalating threats, Britain requires hard power, robust alliances, and steadfast diplomacy," Healey remarked, revealing plans to elevate defense spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027, aiming for 5% by 2035.

The UK is advancing separate long-range missile projects with Germany and a collaborative effort with France and Italy. Healey is poised for bilateral talks with allies during the Munich Security Conference to further discuss defense strategies.

