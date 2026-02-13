Left Menu

Investor Wealth Nosedives: Rs 7.02 Lakh Crore Wiped Out as BSE Sensex Plunges

Investor wealth suffered a dramatic loss of Rs 7.02 lakh crore in just one day, with the BSE Sensex dropping 1,048 points amid a broad-based selloff. Weak global cues and concerns about AI disruptions in technology stocks added to the market's turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp decline on Friday, investor wealth plunged by Rs 7.02 lakh crore as the BSE Sensex dropped 1,048 points, driven by a sweeping selloff in the markets. The downturn affected metal, IT, and commodity stocks, tracking sluggish international markets.

Market sentiment took a hit due to a weaker-than-expected earnings season and fears of AI-induced disruptions in technology stocks. On the day, the Sensex fell by 1.25% to settle at 82,626.76, with all sectoral indices recording losses. Metal stocks declined the most, dropping 3.21%.

Foreign institutional investors withdrew Rs 7,395.41 crore, exacerbating the losses, while domestic investors purchased stocks worth Rs 5,553.96 crore. The decline was mainly driven by steeper corrections following earnings results that failed to meet expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

 India
2
Trump's Tariff Tactics: Easing Economic Strain?

Trump's Tariff Tactics: Easing Economic Strain?

 Global
3
US Completes Transfer of Islamic State Prisoners to Iraq Amid Repatriation Talks

US Completes Transfer of Islamic State Prisoners to Iraq Amid Repatriation T...

 Global
4
Congress Celebrates Sweeping Victory in Telangana Municipal Elections

Congress Celebrates Sweeping Victory in Telangana Municipal Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026