MUFG's Strategic Move: A 20% Stake in Shriram Finance
MUFG, a Japanese bank, has acquired a 20% stake in Shriram Finance, appointing two directors to the board. This investment represents the largest cross-border investment in India's financial sector. The appointments await final approvals from the Reserve Bank of India as part of the transaction's completion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
MUFG, the prominent Japanese bank, is set to make significant waves in India's financial sector by strategically acquiring a 20% stake in Shriram Finance.
This monumental investment includes the appointment of two new directors, Morihiko Fuji and Shinichi Fujinami, to satisfy regulatory prerequisites. Both appointments are pending approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The acquisition, valued at Rs 39,618 crore, marks the largest cross-border investment in India's financial domain, reflecting MUFG's confidence in the market's growth potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DP World Welcomes New CEO; Investment Partnerships Resume
Silverline Technologies Eyes Significant Investment for Future Growth
DP World's New Leadership Reinvigorates Investments
UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia appoints new investment minister to bolster Vision 2030 delivery
EU's Costa says EU leaders agree on speeding up Savings and Investment Union