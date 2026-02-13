Left Menu

Silverline Technologies Eyes Significant Investment for Future Growth

Silverline Technologies will consider a strategic equity investment proposal next week, potentially increasing its valuation to Rs 400 crore. Trueledger Technologies FZE might acquire up to 20% equity in Silverline. The capital would boost growth initiatives and technology expansion, with a focus on their AI platform 'Silver AI'.

Silverline Technologies announced plans to evaluate a strategic equity investment proposal that could significantly escalate its market valuation. The technology firm's board is set to convene next week to consider the acquisition of up to 20% equity by UAE's Trueledger Technologies FZE, a proposal that could elevate its valuation to Rs 400 crore.

This proposal, described in a non-binding Letter of Intent from Trueledger, would involve an investment of Rs 80 crore. The funds are intended to fortify Silverline's financial structure, foster growth initiatives, and support its ongoing technology-centric expansion plans, according to a recent company release.

Managing Director and CFO Yakin Joshi expressed that Silverline is carefully assessing the offer. In tandem, the company launched 'Silver AI', an AI-powered web platform, and is considering a pricing strategy to engage half a million users rapidly, with a subscription fee projected at USD 9 monthly.

