DP World Welcomes New CEO; Investment Partnerships Resume

British International Investment and La Caisse resume investments in DP World following the appointment of Yuvraj Narayan as CEO, after concerns regarding former CEO's alleged ties. Both organizations anticipate advancing key trading port developments in Africa and worldwide, enhancing global trading potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British International Investment has announced its intention to resume investments in partnership with DP World, following the company's appointment of a new CEO, Yuvraj Narayan. The development came after investment was halted due to controversies surrounding former CEO Sultan bin Sulayem.

DP World's appointment of Narayan is seen as a strategic move to stabilize and continue its collaborative efforts with investment partners like BII to enhance trading port developments, particularly across Africa. The focus remains on unlocking the continent's potential in the global trade arena.

La Caisse, Canada's second-largest pension fund, also intends to swiftly resume its investment collaboration with DP World. The fund had paused its commitments amid concerns tied to the former CEO's alleged associations but now looks forward to progressing with projects under the new leadership.

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

