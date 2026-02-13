Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Opposition: Governor's Address Disruption in Focus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticizes the opposition for creating chaos during the Governor's address in the Assembly, highlighting past detrimental behavior. He emphasizes his government's achievements in development and welfare, stating the importance of maintaining democratic traditions and the dignity of the legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:57 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Opposition: Governor's Address Disruption in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at the opposition on Friday for causing a disruption during the Governor's address in the Assembly, arguing that such behavior once tarnished the state's reputation.

During the Budget session's fifth day, Adityanath remarked on the protest led by the Samajwadi Party and other opposition members during Governor Anandiben Patel's address. He stated that this type of behavior alarmed citizens and business communities alike, and such conduct was unacceptable.

However, Adityanath pointed out that in the past nine years, disruptions to Assembly proceedings were rare. He underscored his government's commitment to development, security, and equality, citing nearly six crore individuals lifted from multidimensional poverty as a key achievement. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to uphold democratic traditions and protect the legislature's dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

 India
2
Rajasthan Assembly in Turmoil: Teacher Transfers, Fertiliser Fiasco, and Allegations on Jal Jeevan Mission

Rajasthan Assembly in Turmoil: Teacher Transfers, Fertiliser Fiasco, and All...

 India
3
Riyan Parag Takes the Helm: A New Era for Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Riyan Parag Takes the Helm: A New Era for Rajasthan Royals in IPL

 India
4
Kerala's Graphene Revolution: Pioneering Policy for Industrial Advancement

Kerala's Graphene Revolution: Pioneering Policy for Industrial Advancement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026