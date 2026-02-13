Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Opposition: Governor's Address Disruption in Focus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at the opposition on Friday for causing a disruption during the Governor's address in the Assembly, arguing that such behavior once tarnished the state's reputation.

During the Budget session's fifth day, Adityanath remarked on the protest led by the Samajwadi Party and other opposition members during Governor Anandiben Patel's address. He stated that this type of behavior alarmed citizens and business communities alike, and such conduct was unacceptable.

However, Adityanath pointed out that in the past nine years, disruptions to Assembly proceedings were rare. He underscored his government's commitment to development, security, and equality, citing nearly six crore individuals lifted from multidimensional poverty as a key achievement. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to uphold democratic traditions and protect the legislature's dignity.

