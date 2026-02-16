Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Governor's Address Sparks Outcry

The Madhya Pradesh Budget Session ignited controversy on Monday as Congress MLAs staged a protest during Governor Mangubhai Patel's address. The uproar centered on accusations of governmental oversight regarding public health crises, particularly the alleged water contamination incident in Indore.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar criticized the Governor's speech for concentrating on state achievements without addressing real issues such as the Indore water scandal, questioning the sincerity of Patel's praise for the government. Singhar expressed concerns over poisonous water being presented to the public and demanded transparency on how government loans are utilized.

The protest also called attention to ministers facing serious charges. The session concluded with the Congress voicing its intentions to hold the government accountable, while MP Minister Chetanya Kumar Kashyap accused the Congress of disrupting constitutional processes, asserting a commitment to development amid the chaos.