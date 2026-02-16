Left Menu

Election Commission Visits Assam: Prepares for Crucial Polls

The Election Commission's delegation, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is in Guwahati to review preparations for the upcoming Assam polls. The official voter list now totals over 2.49 crore. Assam's CM is confident in BJP's triumph, highlighting PM Modi's key projects, including a new underwater tunnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:58 IST
CEC Gyanesh Kumar with ECs (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
An Election Commission delegation headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Guwahati for a three-day assessment of the upcoming Assam polls. This follows the release of the final voter list by the Election Commission, reflecting over 2.49 crore voters across 126 assembly constituencies.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer reported a reduction in the voter count, from the draft figure of 2,52,01,624 to a final tally of 2,49,58,139. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demonstrated confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's success, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as vital to overcoming challenges.

In a recent rally, CM Sarma praised PM Modi for developmental milestones, notably the greenlit underwater tunnel crossing the Brahmaputra River. This significant infrastructure project, with a budget of Rs 18,000 crore, was hailed as a transformative gift to Assam, reinforcing BJP's electoral ambitions as the state gears up for elections.

