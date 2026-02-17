Left Menu

Gas Prices Ease Canadian Inflation Strain Despite Rising Essentials

Canada's inflation rate slowed in January as gasoline prices dropped significantly, counteracting the rise in food and clothing costs. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained steady compared to the previous month, while food costs surged primarily driven by restaurant prices. The Bank of Canada regards inflation as stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:23 IST
Gas Prices Ease Canadian Inflation Strain Despite Rising Essentials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada witnessed a slowdown in its annual inflation rate in January, supported by a notable drop in gasoline prices, which mitigated the impact of heightened food and clothing costs, reported Statistics Canada.

The Consumer Price Index rose by 2.3% in January, falling short of analysts' expectations of a 2.4% rise. This steady pace from December was largely due to decreased gasoline prices, making it the largest contributor to inflation deceleration, according to StatsCan.

While food prices rose significantly, largely from restaurants, other sectors like alcohol and clothing saw increases, partly due to last year's sales tax break. The Bank of Canada remains confident in the stability of inflation around its target range, halting rate cuts at 2.25%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
2
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation
4
Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026