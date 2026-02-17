Ashok Leyland Partners with Rajasthan Gramin Bank for Boosted Financial Solutions

Ashok Leyland, a core part of the Hinduja Group, has recently announced a strategic partnership with Rajasthan Gramin Bank. The move aims to offer end-to-end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland.

The partnership was formalized during a meeting where Rajasthan Gramin Bank's AGM, Abhimanyu Charan, and Ashok Leyland's Head of LCV Business, Viplav Shah, exchanged documents. This event was witnessed by Mukesh Bhartiya, the bank's Chairman.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines plans for customized financial products for commercial vehicles. This synergy enhances Ashok Leyland's market foothold, leveraging a comprehensive range of available trucks and buses.

(With inputs from agencies.)