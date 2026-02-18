Powering India: L&T and NVIDIA's Ambitious AI Infrastructure Initiative
Larsen & Toubro partners with NVIDIA to develop AI infrastructure in India, aiming to establish the country as a global AI leader. The joint venture will create sovereign AI factories, focusing on high-efficiency computing platforms and datacentres to support large-scale AI workloads, aligned with the India AI Mission.
Larsen & Toubro, a major player in engineering, announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA on Wednesday to build sovereign, gigawatt-scale AI factory infrastructure in India. This ambitious venture aims to position the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence.
The collaboration merges L&T's prowess in engineering and infrastructure with NVIDIA's cutting-edge AI technology, including GPUs, CPUs, and networking systems. The goal is to create a robust AI ecosystem that caters to domestic and international demands for large-scale AI deployment from India.
This initiative is set to revolutionize AI adoption across various sectors by establishing high-density data centres equipped for next-generation workloads. Notably, it aligns with the India AI Mission to foster interoperability with global ecosystems while supporting India's digital and industrial transformation.
