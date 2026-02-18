Left Menu

Powering India: L&T and NVIDIA's Ambitious AI Infrastructure Initiative

Larsen & Toubro partners with NVIDIA to develop AI infrastructure in India, aiming to establish the country as a global AI leader. The joint venture will create sovereign AI factories, focusing on high-efficiency computing platforms and datacentres to support large-scale AI workloads, aligned with the India AI Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:47 IST
Powering India: L&T and NVIDIA's Ambitious AI Infrastructure Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro, a major player in engineering, announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA on Wednesday to build sovereign, gigawatt-scale AI factory infrastructure in India. This ambitious venture aims to position the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence.

The collaboration merges L&T's prowess in engineering and infrastructure with NVIDIA's cutting-edge AI technology, including GPUs, CPUs, and networking systems. The goal is to create a robust AI ecosystem that caters to domestic and international demands for large-scale AI deployment from India.

This initiative is set to revolutionize AI adoption across various sectors by establishing high-density data centres equipped for next-generation workloads. Notably, it aligns with the India AI Mission to foster interoperability with global ecosystems while supporting India's digital and industrial transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

 India
3
India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

 India
4
Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026