Gujarat Outlines Ambitious Budget with Focus on Sports and Tourism Infrastructure

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presented a Rs 4.08 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 emphasizing sports and tourism ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The budget includes provisions for developing Ahmedabad as an 'Olympic Ready City', enhancing tourism infrastructure, and maintaining tax rebates, all aimed at economic and cultural growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gujarat's finance minister, Kanubhai Desai, announced a Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget for 2026-27 in the legislative assembly, with a significant focus on evolving sports and tourism infrastructure. This financial plan aims to position Ahmedabad as an 'Olympic Ready City' for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a historic event for the state.

The budget allocates Rs 1,278 crore for infrastructure related to the games, emphasizing the development of international-level sports complexes and improved urban transport connectivity. Notable allocations include Rs 500 crore for the SVP Sports Enclave and Rs 100 crore each for Olympic-level facilities at Karai and a Para High Performance Centre in Gandhinagar.

Tourism promotion stands as a core strategy, with 2026 declared as 'Gujarat Tourism Year'. The budget sets aside Rs 236 crore for enhancing the Statue of Unity facilities and Rs 300 crore for the Ambaji Corridor Masterplan. Continued efforts include developing Somnath and Shivrajpur Beach and training 1,000 tourist guides, underscoring Gujarat's commitment to cultural and economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

