Gaudí's Mystery Unveiled: New Findings in Catalonia

Spanish authorities have confirmed the involvement of renowned modernist architect Antoni Gaudí in designing a building situated in a remote forest area of Catalonia. This revelation puts to rest long-standing speculation about the authorship of the early 20th-century project.

Gaudí, historically linked to the Xalet del Catllaras, a three-storey mountain shelter for cement factory workers north of Barcelona, had no verified association until an expert report commissioned in 2023. The factory was owned by Eusebi Guell, a wealthy industrialist and former patron of Gaudí.

Galdric Santana, the report's author and chair of upcoming events to commemorate 100 years since Gaudí's death, identified unique architectural elements indicative of Gaudí's style. Despite not supervising its construction, Gaudí's intricate design was confirmed through 3D analysis and historical documentation, advancing our understanding of his mid-career innovations.

