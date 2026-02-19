President Trump Invokes Defense Production Act for Herbicide Supply

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken action to secure key agricultural supplies by signing an executive order. This move invokes the Defense Production Act, aiming to maintain an adequate U.S. supply of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides, essential for agricultural productivity.

The White House announced this development on Wednesday, underlining the importance of these materials in supporting the nation's farming sector. The executive order highlights a strategic effort to bolster domestic production and mitigate potential shortages.

Elemental phosphorus and glyphosate are critical to the agricultural industry, with wide applications in herbicides. This decision is seen as a preventive measure to ensure food security and economic stability in the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)