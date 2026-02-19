Left Menu

White House Urges Cuba for Immediate Reforms

The White House, urging Cuba to implement substantial reforms soon, warned of the country's impending collapse. While advocating for robust democracies, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt avoided specifics on potential U.S. actions. She emphasized that change is in Cuba's best interest, but stopped short of advocating leadership change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Wednesday urged Cuba to implement substantial reforms, emphasizing the urgency for change amid the nation's deteriorating conditions. However, officials refrained from explicitly pushing for a change in government leadership.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, "They are a regime that is falling. Their country is collapsing and that's why we believe it's in their best interest to make very dramatic changes very soon."

The U.S. aims to foster prosperous democracies globally, especially within the Western Hemisphere, but Leavitt declined to elaborate on potential U.S. measures to support this goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

