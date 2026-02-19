White House Urges Cuba for Immediate Reforms

The White House on Wednesday urged Cuba to implement substantial reforms, emphasizing the urgency for change amid the nation's deteriorating conditions. However, officials refrained from explicitly pushing for a change in government leadership.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, "They are a regime that is falling. Their country is collapsing and that's why we believe it's in their best interest to make very dramatic changes very soon."

The U.S. aims to foster prosperous democracies globally, especially within the Western Hemisphere, but Leavitt declined to elaborate on potential U.S. measures to support this goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)