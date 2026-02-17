Left Menu

India and Tanzania Forge Stronger Defence Ties Amid High-Level Meetings

A delegation from Tanzania Peoples' Defence Forces visited India, focusing on strengthening defence cooperation, particularly in cyber security and technical exchanges. This visit, aligned with a five-year roadmap, included discussions on military training, counter-terrorism, and niche technologies like AI, marking a deeper strategic partnership.

Indian Defence Forces officials pose with members of the Tanzania Peoples' Defence Forces delegation during their visit to India, highlighting bilateral defence cooperation and cyber engagement. (Photo: X/@HQ_IDS_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-ranking delegation from the Tanzania Peoples' Defence Forces (TPDF) is currently on a three-day visit to India, commencing February 17. Throughout their stay, they engaged with counterparts from the Indian Defence Forces and toured Indian cyber security establishments.

The discussions were centered on fortifying cooperation in the cyber arena, as well as amplifying ongoing defence collaborations. This interaction is an embodiment of mutual dedication to enhance the exchange of technical expertise between the military forces of India and Tanzania.

The visit is a testament to the deepening synergy between the defence forces of both nations, building on the five-year Defence Cooperation Roadmap established during the Tanzanian President's state visit to India in October 2023. Earlier in February, leaders from both countries participated in the fourth Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting in Zanzibar, focusing on expanding partnership in areas like military training, maritime security, and defence industrial collaborations.

