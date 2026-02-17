India and Tanzania Forge Stronger Defence Ties Amid High-Level Meetings

A high-ranking delegation from the Tanzania Peoples' Defence Forces (TPDF) is currently on a three-day visit to India, commencing February 17. Throughout their stay, they engaged with counterparts from the Indian Defence Forces and toured Indian cyber security establishments.

The discussions were centered on fortifying cooperation in the cyber arena, as well as amplifying ongoing defence collaborations. This interaction is an embodiment of mutual dedication to enhance the exchange of technical expertise between the military forces of India and Tanzania.

The visit is a testament to the deepening synergy between the defence forces of both nations, building on the five-year Defence Cooperation Roadmap established during the Tanzanian President's state visit to India in October 2023. Earlier in February, leaders from both countries participated in the fourth Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting in Zanzibar, focusing on expanding partnership in areas like military training, maritime security, and defence industrial collaborations.

