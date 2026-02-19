Left Menu

Justice Sought After Horrifying Assault on Dalit Girl

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in a hotel and abandoned under a bridge by two youths and a minor in Atarra. The police have arrested the accused. The incident highlights pressing social issues and the urgent need for justice and protection for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:22 IST
Justice Sought After Horrifying Assault on Dalit Girl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident unfolded in Atarra as a 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths and a minor, police officials stated on Thursday. The assailants reportedly left the victim under a bridge after the attack, sparking outrage and calls for swift justice.

Police have arrested the two main suspects, Mahesh Kushwaha and Shakti Singh, aged 18 and 19 respectively, and apprehended a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly involved. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Tuesday and was reported by the victim's father after she was found in distress.

Investigations revealed that the girl was taken from Atarra market after being made to inhale an intoxicant. The attackers then brought her to a hotel on Station Road to commit the crime. Legal proceedings are underway, and the case sheds light on societal challenges faced by marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

 Global
2
Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

 United States
3
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

 India
4
Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026