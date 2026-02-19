Justice Sought After Horrifying Assault on Dalit Girl

A harrowing incident unfolded in Atarra as a 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths and a minor, police officials stated on Thursday. The assailants reportedly left the victim under a bridge after the attack, sparking outrage and calls for swift justice.

Police have arrested the two main suspects, Mahesh Kushwaha and Shakti Singh, aged 18 and 19 respectively, and apprehended a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly involved. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Tuesday and was reported by the victim's father after she was found in distress.

Investigations revealed that the girl was taken from Atarra market after being made to inhale an intoxicant. The attackers then brought her to a hotel on Station Road to commit the crime. Legal proceedings are underway, and the case sheds light on societal challenges faced by marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)