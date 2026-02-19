Demand for Justice: Jay Pawar Seeks Probe into Fatal Plane Crash

In the aftermath of a tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his son Jay Pawar is demanding a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Jay believes there may have been serious lapses that led to the crash and insists the black box couldn't have been destroyed easily.

Jay Pawar has called for a ban on the aviation company, VSR Ventures Private Limited, which operated the ill-fated Learjet 45XR. The crash, which occurred near the Baramati airstrip, also killed four others on January 28. He is adamant that the people of Maharashtra deserve to know the full truth surrounding the incident.

The call for justice is supported by NCP leaders and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who have met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to demand a CBI probe. Allegations have surfaced, hinting at sabotage, as Rohit Pawar cites historical negligence from the plane's pilot on the tragic day.

(With inputs from agencies.)