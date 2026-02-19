Call for Justice: Probe Demanded in Ajit Pawar's Tragic Air Crash
Jay Pawar has called for a detailed investigation into the air crash that killed his father, Ajit Pawar. He emphasized that the black box should not be easily destroyed. He also demanded a ban on the firm that owned the plane and raised suspicions of potential negligence and sabotage.
- Country:
- India
Jay Pawar, son of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has urged a comprehensive investigation into the aircraft crash that claimed his father's life. He argues that the aircraft's black box is designed to withstand destruction, and the public deserves full transparency regarding the incident.
Pawar has called for a ban on VSR Ventures Private Limited, the aviation company responsible for the ill-fated flight. He insists that serious lapses in the firm's operations be scrutinized to ensure justice and accountability for the tragic loss of life.
Further, NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, support the demand for a detailed probe, possibly involving multiple agencies. Allegations of pilot negligence and potential sabotage have been raised, fueling the call for an impartial and thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Farewell: Woman's Video Sparks Investigation
Celebrity's Financial Ties Under Scrutiny in Fraud Investigation
Drone Incursions Heighten Inter-Korean Tensions: Investigations and Penalties Escalate
Unraveling Epstein's British Connections: The Stansted Airport Investigation
A New Wave of Subpoenas: Examining the Florida Investigation into Trump Adversaries & Russian Interference