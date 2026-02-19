Call for Justice: Probe Demanded in Ajit Pawar's Tragic Air Crash

Jay Pawar, son of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has urged a comprehensive investigation into the aircraft crash that claimed his father's life. He argues that the aircraft's black box is designed to withstand destruction, and the public deserves full transparency regarding the incident.

Pawar has called for a ban on VSR Ventures Private Limited, the aviation company responsible for the ill-fated flight. He insists that serious lapses in the firm's operations be scrutinized to ensure justice and accountability for the tragic loss of life.

Further, NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, support the demand for a detailed probe, possibly involving multiple agencies. Allegations of pilot negligence and potential sabotage have been raised, fueling the call for an impartial and thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)