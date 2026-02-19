Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cruises: Navigating Growth Amidst Political Tides

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh highlighted compliance in Varanasi cruises amid opposition critique. He stated that all cruises on the Ganga operate per prescribed norms, emphasizing significant tourist growth under Modi and Yogi's leadership. Singh pointed to extensive public information on the operational standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:06 IST
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh announced that Varanasi's government and private cruises are in full compliance with prescribed norms, countering opposition claims in the state Legislative Council.

Singh emphasized that five government and two private cruises are operating according to standards set by the Inland Waterways Authority of India and the state's authority. Opposition request for operation details were met with Singh asserting the information was available and published widely in media.

Highlighting a tourism boom, Singh attributed the increase from 5.44 lakh domestic and 3.34 lakh foreign tourists pre-2017 to over 17.27 crore currently, to leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, signaling a substantial rise in tourism development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

