U.S. Energy Secretary Challenges IEA's Net Zero Agenda
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has given the International Energy Agency (IEA) a year to abandon its support for net zero emissions or face losing U.S. membership. European members of the IEA remain committed to reducing emissions, emphasizing cleaner fuels and electrification to lessen dependence on fossil fuels.
In a bold move, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has issued an ultimatum to the International Energy Agency (IEA): abandon support for net zero emissions by 2050 or risk losing U.S. membership. This directive emerged during the agency's biennial meeting, as European nations reaffirmed their commitment to clean energy.
The U.S. and nearly 200 countries had previously signed the 2015 Paris Accords, aiming to cut fossil fuel use and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. However, Wright criticized the agreement as a "group mentality" and announced U.S. intentions to pressure the IEA to alter its stance on net zero within the next year.
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure downplayed the threat, highlighting France's continued commitment to electrification and reduced reliance on oil and gas. Meanwhile, Deputy PM of the Netherlands Sophie Hermans emphasized the general desire among countries to build domestic clean power infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
