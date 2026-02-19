Left Menu

European Shares Slide Amid Mixed Earnings Reports

European shares fell as investors analyzed mixed earnings from major companies, with miners and utilities leading declines. Airbus shares dropped after missing production targets. Conversely, Nestle rose on strong sales and plans to sell its ice cream division. Rising tensions in the Middle East also impacted investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:11 IST
European shares saw a downturn on Thursday, with miners and utilities taking the lead in sectoral declines. Investors critically evaluated a mixed range of earnings reports from major firms including Airbus, Rio Tinto, and Nestle.

The pan-European index ended the day down 0.5%, closing at 625.33 points, a significant drop from its record close the day before. Major regional bourses overall marked their performance in negative numbers.

Airbus took a significant hit, plunging 6.8%, following news that the aerospace giant had reduced its main jet production target due to a failed supply deal with engine makers Pratt & Whitney. Meanwhile, Rio Tinto's shares decreased by 3.7% after the company's annual earnings failed to meet expectations set against weaker iron ore prices.

Nestle, best known for its Nescafe coffee, saw a 3.9% rise after outperforming in fourth-quarter sales and announcing plans to offload its ice cream business, a move that struck a chord with financial analysts considering the changing consumer habits related to weight loss drugs reducing ice cream consumption.

Investor outlook improved slightly as data from LSEG indicated that the anticipated drop in quarterly earnings stood at 0.6% year-on-year, rather than 4% as estimated earlier. However, miners experienced a 2.1% decline, giving back some of their gains from the previous day's sharp rise. Utilities dipped 1.8%, with investor sentiment adversely affected after Italy's decision to raise corporate taxes on energy firms, coupled with a less promising update from Centrica that saw its shares decrease by 5.2%.

Despite the overall decline in Europe, the energy sector saw a slight 0.9% rise, influenced by a 2% increase in crude oil prices. In contrast, French telecoms leader Orange achieved a 7.5% climb, reaching an over 16-year-high by projecting an organic cash flow of EUR 5.2 billion by 2028.

