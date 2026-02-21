Trump's Tariff Tactics: Unyielding Paths to Economic Leverage

Former President Donald Trump remains undeterred in his efforts to impose substantial tariffs on imports, despite a Supreme Court decision that struck down his previous attempts. Trump's steadfast approach involves dusting off historical tariff powers and enhancing economic tactics with new legal pathways.

Trump criticized the Supreme Court's verdict, remarking on the availability of powerful alternatives to sustain his aggressive trade strategy. His plans include a 10 percent global tariff under a specific trade law, valid for 150 days and extendable only by Congress, alongside a suite of other potential tariff tools requiring legal processes.

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 remains a valuable instrument for addressing 'discriminatory' trade practices, predominantly targeting China. Meanwhile, Section 232 tariffs pivot on perceived national security threats. Trump's tariff policy continues to fuel debate over the balance of presidential authority and legislative oversight in trade matters.

