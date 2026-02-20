Left Menu

Swiss Industry Pushes for Binding U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Swiss industry association Swissmem is urging the Swiss government to finalize a trade deal with Washington to ensure legal certainty after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariffs. The interim deal currently reduces tariffs from 39% to 15%. Formalization talks are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:05 IST
Swiss Industry Pushes for Binding U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss industry association Swissmem has called on the Swiss government to finalize a trade deal with the United States, despite recent uncertainty following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

At the height of Trump's trade measures, Switzerland faced the highest tariffs in Europe, with a 39% import duty. However, in November, an interim agreement reduced this to 15%, aligning with the European Union's rate. Talks are ongoing to solidify this arrangement, with Washington urging a conclusion by the end of the first quarter.

In response to the court's ruling, Swissmem stressed the importance of turning the preliminary accord into a legally binding document, warning of potential future tariff legitimizations. Meanwhile, Switzerland's mechanical and electrical engineering exports to the U.S. saw an 18% decline in the previous year's final quarter due to the tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
2
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026