Left Menu

Stocks Stable After Supreme Court Reverses Trump Tariffs

US stocks remained stable on Friday following the Supreme Court's ruling against President Trump's tariffs, a move that previously unsettled markets. The S&P 500 saw marginal gains. Economic reports showing slowed growth and rising inflation had limited impact on traders' expectations regarding Federal Reserve actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:07 IST
Stocks Stable After Supreme Court Reverses Trump Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US stocks maintained stability on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned the sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, which had caused unrest in financial markets when initially announced. The S&P 500 experienced a slight rise of 0.1 percent, fluctuating earlier between minor gains and losses following reports of slowing economic growth and increased inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a modest increase of 7 points, or less than 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq composite saw an uptick of 0.3 percent. Treasury yields displayed mixed movement in the bond market in response to the ruling. Although discouraging data highlighted the Federal Reserve's challenging position in setting interest rates, traders' expectations regarding future Fed actions remained largely unchanged.

Reports indicated a slowdown in the US economy's growth to a 1.4 percent annual rate at the close of 2025, down from a 4.4 percent surge over the summer. Inflation, a key measure for the Fed, accelerated to 2.9 percent in December. On Wall Street, Akamai Technologies experienced a significant drop, while Comfort Systems rose notably. Overseas markets registered modest gains in Europe, with a mixed performance in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

 Global
2
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
3
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
4
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026