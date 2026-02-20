Stocks Stable After Supreme Court Reverses Trump Tariffs

US stocks maintained stability on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned the sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, which had caused unrest in financial markets when initially announced. The S&P 500 experienced a slight rise of 0.1 percent, fluctuating earlier between minor gains and losses following reports of slowing economic growth and increased inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a modest increase of 7 points, or less than 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq composite saw an uptick of 0.3 percent. Treasury yields displayed mixed movement in the bond market in response to the ruling. Although discouraging data highlighted the Federal Reserve's challenging position in setting interest rates, traders' expectations regarding future Fed actions remained largely unchanged.

Reports indicated a slowdown in the US economy's growth to a 1.4 percent annual rate at the close of 2025, down from a 4.4 percent surge over the summer. Inflation, a key measure for the Fed, accelerated to 2.9 percent in December. On Wall Street, Akamai Technologies experienced a significant drop, while Comfort Systems rose notably. Overseas markets registered modest gains in Europe, with a mixed performance in Asia.

