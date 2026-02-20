Left Menu

Hungary's Strategic Oil Maneuver Amid International Pipeline Disruption

Hungary taps into its strategic oil reserves, releasing 1.8 million barrels after a drone attack halted the Druzhba pipeline. Despite Croatia's claims of sufficient oil transit, Hungary and Slovakia face supply challenges. MOL Group prioritizes crude stock access until April 15, while securing oil through alternative routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:08 IST
Hungary's Strategic Oil Maneuver Amid International Pipeline Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Hungarian government has announced the release of approximately 1.8 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserves. This decision follows a disruption to the Druzhba pipeline caused by a drone attack in late January. The pipeline is crucial for supplying Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

Despite the release, Croatia's JANAF pipeline operator suggested that the measure might be unnecessary as non-Russian oil continues to be transported efficiently. They reported that several tankers carrying non-Russian crude oil for MOL Group are en route to Croatia's Omisalj Terminal to ensure continued supply.

Both Hungary and Slovakia face ongoing oil supply challenges following the attack. MOL Group, which operates the Slovnaft refinery in Slovakia, retains priority access to released reserves until mid-April, needing to return them by late August. Slovakian authorities have also declared an oil emergency, agreeing to release 1.825 million barrels to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
2
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026