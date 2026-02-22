Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Revolutionary 'Namo Bharat' Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today ushered a new chapter of development in Uttar Pradesh by flagging off the Meerut Metro and the 'Namo Bharat' Train. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of this event, noting the inauguration of projects collectively valued over ₹12,930 crore in Western Uttar Pradesh.

In an announcement on social media, CM Adityanath emphasized the impact on 'New Uttar Pradesh's development journey, with PM Modi dedicating the 82 km long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation. He commended PM Modi's role in setting a new benchmark for integrated urban and regional transport with this initiative.

The Prime Minister commenced activities at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station, proceeding to ride the Metro to Meerut South Station. The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor is the nation's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), designed to operate at a speed of 180 km per hour, enhancing connectivity between major urban centers and Delhi.

Sarai Kale Khan, serving as the corridor's origin, is set as a central multi-modal hub, integrating with significant transport lines including the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro, and ISBT. The inauguration includes four stations: Sarai Kale Khan, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram, the latter three located in Meerut.