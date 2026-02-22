Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Young Lives in Mizoram

Three young boys drowned in a pond in Mizoram's Serchhip district during a swimming outing. Despite intensive search efforts, the bodies were found Saturday evening. Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed his condolences. The incident has cast a shadow over the community of Thenzawl Vengthar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking turn of events, three young boys drowned while swimming in a pond in the Serchhip district of Mizoram, police reported on Sunday.

The victims, identified as H. Lalhruaitluanga, Lalmuansanga, and C. Lalbiakhluna, were missing since Saturday. Concerned families launched an immediate search when the boys failed to return home.

Community members discovered their sandals near the pond, leading to the tragic discovery of their bodies. Chief Minister Lalduhoma offered condolences, sharing in the community's grief over this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

