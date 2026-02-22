Left Menu

Critical Oversight: Tejas Aircraft Incidents Prompt IAF to Ground Fleet

A Tejas light combat aircraft of the IAF sustained major damage after overshooting the runway, prompting the grounding of all Tejas jets. The incident marks the third such accident and comes amid delays in aircraft delivery from manufacturer HAL, due to missed engine supply deadlines by GE Aerospace.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Tejas light combat aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force suffered significant airframe damage after it overshot the runway at a key airbase due to a suspected brake failure. Fortunately, the pilot ejected safely, sources confirmed.

The incident, which occurred on February 7, prompted the IAF to ground its fleet of approximately 30 single-seat Tejas jets for a comprehensive technical review. This latest accident is the third involving Tejas aircraft, with previous incidents happening in March 2024 near Jaisalmer and November 2025 during the Dubai Airshow.

Compounding concerns, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has faced delays in delivering the Tejas Mark 1A variant following a 2021 contract. The primary issue involves GE Aerospace missing deadlines for engine supply. In response, the defense ministry has inked additional contracts with HAL for more jets, seeking to bolster air capabilities amidst ongoing technical trials.

