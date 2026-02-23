Sampige Semiconductors and BharatGen Unite for Sovereign AI Ecosystem in India

Sampige Semiconductors Private Limited, led by entrepreneur Parag Naik, has cemented a strategic partnership with BharatGen Technology Foundation aimed at elevating India's sovereign AI landscape. By co-developing AI semiconductor chipsets, energy-efficient hardware, and a unified software stack under the Make in India initiative, the collaboration seeks to establish a robust AI ecosystem tailored to India's unique requirements. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed in the presence of India's Principal Scientific Advisor, Dr. Ajay Kumar Sood, highlighting the significance of this initiative.

The partnership will engage in co-developing next-generation AI semiconductor chipsets alongside hardware-optimized, India-centric foundational models to fortify India's AI capabilities. By emphasizing affordability and linguistic inclusion, the organizations aim to reduce dependency on foreign AI infrastructures while fostering a trusted, locally-rooted AI ecosystem. The collaboration aligns seamlessly with national priorities, including the Government of India's Make In India directive.

Key areas of collaboration outlined in the MoU include optimized hardware design and comprehensive AI model research. The initiative aims to improve performance values and scalability to address critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and telecom, with a focus on affordable, localized AI advancements. This move represents a foundational step in establishing Indian ownership over AI infrastructure, paving the way for a resilient, homegrown AI future.

