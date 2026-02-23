Left Menu

Bihar Bans Open Sale of Meat and Fish Near Schools and Religious Sites

The Bihar government, led by Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, has announced a ban on the open sale of meat and fish near educational and religious sites to enhance public hygiene and order. This initiative is part of a broader effort under the Saat Nischay-3 plan to improve citizens' quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:32 IST
Bihar Bans Open Sale of Meat and Fish Near Schools and Religious Sites
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha announced Monday a government initiative to ban the open sale of meat and fish near schools, religious sites, and crowded areas. Speaking to the media, Sinha emphasized that this measure is designed to uphold hygiene and public order.

Sinha explained that the ban seeks to address health concerns, enhance social interactions, and reduce the potential for violence among children. He stressed that while the government respects dietary preferences, the initiative will ensure cultural sensitivity and environmental cleanliness.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated the administration's dedication to 'Saat Nischay-3', a plan aimed at improving living standards. He highlighted increased vehicular traffic and pedestrian safety as key concerns, directing the Transport Department to prioritize pedestrian convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TVK chief Vijay flays DMK's poll refrain of fight between 'TN and Delhi, NDA.'

TVK chief Vijay flays DMK's poll refrain of fight between 'TN and Delhi, NDA...

 India
2
TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DMK govt 'inept'.

TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DM...

 India
3
TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

 India
4
AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026