Bihar Bans Open Sale of Meat and Fish Near Schools and Religious Sites

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha announced Monday a government initiative to ban the open sale of meat and fish near schools, religious sites, and crowded areas. Speaking to the media, Sinha emphasized that this measure is designed to uphold hygiene and public order.

Sinha explained that the ban seeks to address health concerns, enhance social interactions, and reduce the potential for violence among children. He stressed that while the government respects dietary preferences, the initiative will ensure cultural sensitivity and environmental cleanliness.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated the administration's dedication to 'Saat Nischay-3', a plan aimed at improving living standards. He highlighted increased vehicular traffic and pedestrian safety as key concerns, directing the Transport Department to prioritize pedestrian convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)