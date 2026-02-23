Tragedy in Kattakada: Family Alleges Medical Negligence in Child's Death

A heartbreaking incident has occurred in Kattakada, where a young child's death has led to allegations of medical negligence. Police have initiated an investigation following the incident involving two-and-a-half-year-old Aisha Fathima, whose parents are accusing a private hospital of mishandling her care.

The child's ordeal began on February 18, when she experienced breathing difficulties and swelling near her eyebrow, leading to visits to multiple hospitals. Despite initial improvements, her condition deteriorated again, culminating in her death after being referred to another facility.

The family has filed a complaint with the Aryanad police station, citing medical negligence. Law enforcement has registered a case of unnatural death, and the hospital is expected to provide their statement after the postmortem report, scheduled for Monday, is released.