Railway Snakes: Unveiling King Cobras' Unseen Journeys

King cobras in Goa are expanding their habitats with trains acting as conduits, a study reveals. Researchers found that the reptiles are inadvertently traveling via trains, impacting their distribution. The study emphasizes the role of rescue data and citizen science in understanding the ecological implications of wildlife movement via linear infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
King cobras in Goa are reportedly expanding their territorial reach, using trains as unintentional conduits, according to a new study published in Biotropica. Conducted by herpetologist Dikansh Parmar and his team from Germany's Leibniz Institute, the research focuses on the interaction between these snakes and railway infrastructure.

The study highlights incidents where king cobras are inadvertently transported by trains across the country, impacting their distribution in Goa's Western Ghats. Over a span of 22 years, 47 localities in Goa were documented, with rescue records showing a pattern of occurrences along busy railway corridors.

The researchers suggest that this movement poses ecological questions about linear infrastructures like railways affecting wildlife habitats. Involving snake rescue organizations and local residents in citizen science could aid in addressing these environmental challenges while contributing to long-term species monitoring and conservation efforts.

