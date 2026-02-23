South Africa's Tactical Masterclass Shatters India's Winning Streak

In a decisive T20 World Cup match, South Africa shattered India's 12-game unbeaten streak, defeating them by 76 runs. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar criticized India's approach, noting the team failed to adapt to South Africa's effective strategy, which was evident in Brevis and Miller's game-changing partnership.

South Africa set a high target, scoring 187/7, while India's batting lineup crumbled under pressure, managing only 111 in 18.5 overs. Gavaskar emphasized that India's overconfidence led to an aggressive approach, resulting in early dismissals during the power play and a loss of momentum.

As India prepares to face Zimbabwe, Gavaskar recommended a strategic change, suggesting Axar Patel return to the playing XI, citing his potential effectiveness against Zimbabwe's lineup. He critiqued Washington Sundar's recent utilization, proposing Patel as a more viable option moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)