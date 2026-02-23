Left Menu

South Africa's Tactical Masterclass Shatters India's Winning Streak

Sunil Gavaskar critiques India's overconfident approach against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, highlighting their failure to adapt to match conditions. Despite watching the strategic partnership between Brevis and Miller, India's top order faltered, resulting in a major defeat. Gavaskar suggests lineup changes for future matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:32 IST
South Africa's Tactical Masterclass Shatters India's Winning Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive T20 World Cup match, South Africa shattered India's 12-game unbeaten streak, defeating them by 76 runs. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar criticized India's approach, noting the team failed to adapt to South Africa's effective strategy, which was evident in Brevis and Miller's game-changing partnership.

South Africa set a high target, scoring 187/7, while India's batting lineup crumbled under pressure, managing only 111 in 18.5 overs. Gavaskar emphasized that India's overconfidence led to an aggressive approach, resulting in early dismissals during the power play and a loss of momentum.

As India prepares to face Zimbabwe, Gavaskar recommended a strategic change, suggesting Axar Patel return to the playing XI, citing his potential effectiveness against Zimbabwe's lineup. He critiqued Washington Sundar's recent utilization, proposing Patel as a more viable option moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscape

Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscap...

 India
2
Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

 India
3

Emerging Profitability: Paytm's Merchant Payments Dominate India's Digital E...

 India
4
Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026