Left Menu

Bihar's Strategic Move Against the Digital Epidemic

The Bihar government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, is set to develop a policy addressing children's screen time and social media exposure. A detailed report has been sought from NIMHANS, Bengaluru, on this multi-sectoral issue, highlighting its status as a national health concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:32 IST
Bihar's Strategic Move Against the Digital Epidemic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government is gearing up to tackle a pressing issue of the digital era: children's screen time and social media exposure. On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary informed the state assembly about the government's plan to create a policy regulating these aspects.

To guide this initiative, Bihar has requested an in-depth report from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru. The issue, recognized as a national health crisis, was highlighted during a question hour by JD(U) MLA Samridh Verma, who stressed the urgency of addressing what he described as an 'invisible epidemic'.

Verma pointed out the detrimental effects on minors, emphasizing a disconnection from real life and behavioral issues due to prolonged internet exposure. In response, the government's strategy includes incorporating 'digital hygiene' education within schools and establishing addiction counseling centers across districts. Efforts will also extend to leveraging networks like Jeevika Didi to educate rural mothers about managing screen time effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

 India
2
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global
3
Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline

Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline

 Global
4
India Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

India Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026