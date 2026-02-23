Bihar's Strategic Move Against the Digital Epidemic

The Bihar government is gearing up to tackle a pressing issue of the digital era: children's screen time and social media exposure. On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary informed the state assembly about the government's plan to create a policy regulating these aspects.

To guide this initiative, Bihar has requested an in-depth report from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru. The issue, recognized as a national health crisis, was highlighted during a question hour by JD(U) MLA Samridh Verma, who stressed the urgency of addressing what he described as an 'invisible epidemic'.

Verma pointed out the detrimental effects on minors, emphasizing a disconnection from real life and behavioral issues due to prolonged internet exposure. In response, the government's strategy includes incorporating 'digital hygiene' education within schools and establishing addiction counseling centers across districts. Efforts will also extend to leveraging networks like Jeevika Didi to educate rural mothers about managing screen time effectively.

