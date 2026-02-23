Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines NRA's Lawsuit Against Former NY Official

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to revive the NRA's lawsuit against Maria Vullo, former superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services, over alleged coercion to isolate the NRA from financial services. This follows a lower court's dismissal and a ruling granting Vullo qualified immunity.

Updated: 23-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:13 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court opted on Monday not to reinstate the National Rifle Association's lawsuit against Maria Vullo, former head of New York's Department of Financial Services, who was accused of pressuring banks and insurers to steer clear of the NRA.

The case had been sent back to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after the Supreme Court revived it in 2024 over potential First Amendment violations. However, the lower court held that Vullo was protected by qualified immunity, as the legal landscape at the time did not clearly prohibit her actions.

As part of the broader debate over gun rights, the NRA accused New York of seeking to undermine its operations through implicit pressures on financial institutions post-Parkland shooting; Vullo imposed multimillion-dollar fines on insurers involved with the NRA.

